CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy was injured after a vehicle overturned in a crash on the city’s Southwest side Monday morning.

According to police, a traffic crash took place near the 3900 block of South Western Avenue where a gray sedan overturned. Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound before striking the center median.

The woman, 23, who drove the sedan sustained minor injuries to the face and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

A 2-year-old boy also sustained trauma to the body and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Along with the driver and 2-year-old boy, there were also three adult passengers who sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Citations are pending, police said.