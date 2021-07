CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in an alley on the city’s South Side.

Police say the teen was walking around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when he was shot in the arm.

He went to Trinity Hospital and was then transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.