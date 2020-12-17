Boy, 15, charged in murder of nursing student in February

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the murder of an 18-year-old nursing student last February.

Jaya Beemon was one of five people shot inside Ali’s Minimart on 79th and Avalon on Feb. 25. Police said three men approached the convenience store and began firing into the market from outside.

Police said Beemon was not the intended target. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other four victims survived.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after being identified as the offender in the shooting, according to police.

He faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as four counts of attempted murder.

The teen is due in juvenile court Thursday.