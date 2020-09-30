Boy, 14, dies in crash while fleeing police in stolen car

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) — Southwestern Illinois police say a 14-year-old boy fleeing police in a car he had allegedly stolen from an auto dealership died after the vehicle collided with another stolen car officers were pursuing.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells says the 14-year-old died early Tuesday after he was ejected from the vehicle following the collision in the Metro East area.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that a 16-year-old boy who was driving another stolen car suffered life-threatening injuries when it crashed into a drainage canal following the collision.

Illinois State Police say officers had pursued at least five cars that were stolen from the dealership.