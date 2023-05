CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy from the South Side is missing and may require medical attention, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Takai Williams was last seen Tuesday in the 6400 block of S. Sangamon in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

According to police, Wiliams stands 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.