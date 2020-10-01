Boy, 13, missing in Aurora: police

AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora are asking the public for help in the search of a missing 13-year-old boy.

Byron Sparrow was last seen in the 2200 block of Tremont Avenue in Aurora on Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to police. It is believed he left his house on foot.

Byron is described as a white male, about 5’5″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown/hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black and gray long sleeve sweatshirt, light blue shorts with black polka dots and red stripes on the sides with gray Croc sandals.

Anyone with information on Byron’s whereabouts should call 630-256-5500 or dial 9-1-1. Citizens can also send information or tips to TIPS@apd.aurora.il.us.