CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say the boy was in a vehicle with two friends when someone opened fire in the 1500 block of South Kedvale around 9 p.m. Monday.

He was dropped off at the fire station by the friends, who did not stay to be questioned about the shooting, according to police.

The boy was transported to an area hospital.

No one is in custody.