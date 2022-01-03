Boy, 12, fatally shot while inside Englewood home

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was sitting on a bed with other people in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street around 11:25 p.m. Sunday. Police said someone the boy knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died. The medical examiner has identified him as Marcell Wilson.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No one was in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News