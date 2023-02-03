DIXMOOR, Ill. — Dixmoor residents who have had to deal with water service issues are receiving free bottles of water Friday.

Officials said things have gotten better and currently the water is flowing properly, but still major infrastructure work is needed.

Commissioners and employees with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District raised more than $2,000 last year to buy 800 cases of bottled water. They’re helping to hand them out Friday outside the village hall.

Persistent problems have repeatedly disrupted water service for people who live in Dixmoor.

Last spring, officials announced $2 million in federal and county funding for a new water main project.

The village president said that work is supposed to get started in about two months, but he said much more is needed to replace the badly aged infrastructure