Bosly’s Backyard allows indoor play space for dogs

CHICAGO — If you have a dog but not a backyard, getting adequate play time for your furry friend can be challenging, especially if your dog prefers to play alone.

For Orca, Bosly’s Backyard in Ravenswood has been a life-changer, giving open roaming space to dogs who just want to run around.

“Orca is very reactive to other dogs, cats and squirrels,” dog owner Nicole Zacarias said.

Orca was a rescue that had been abused and neglected as a puppy. The space at Bosly’s Backyard gives her room to stimulate her mind and get some energy out.

The Ravenswood business serves as a safe haven for dogs who may be more prone to get nervous around other dogs and people.

The space has been very helpful to Chicago residents who are dog owners without access to a yard or dog park nearby.

“While there’s a lot of dogs out there that are social butterflies, many are reserved and need their own space. It can be stressful to bring your dog to a dog park,” Kim Theobald of Bosly’s said.

Theobald said she had the idea for over nine years, and that just recently her dream has been actualized. The space is named after Kim’s dog, Bosly.

Obstacle courses in the space also feature obstacle courses, allowing the dogs to exercise their cognitive skills.

Right now, Bosly’s Backyard is dogs only and is located at 4011 N. Ravenswood Avenue Suite 108, Chicago, IL 60613.