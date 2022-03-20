CHICAGO — Trenton Sledge, 8, is a second grader at Bronzeville Classical Elementary School and a member of the Brilliant Brown Boys Book Club.

“It gives me some time to talk about books that I read and it’s pretty good,” Trenton said.

Every month, the club meets virtually to discuss books they recently read as the group looks to channel brilliance within the young readers.

Andre Russell is a behavior interventionist at the Learn Charter’s Hunter Perkins campus. He serves as a facilitator for the club, reading stories and interacting with the kids about the material.

Chez Smith, founder of the Gyrls in the Hood Foundation started the club after volunteering in her own son’s classroom and observing the dynamics during reading time.

“The girls were so excited running to get the books and the boys were not happy. They were moaning groaning, including my son,” Smith said.

Smith wanted to find a way to make reading fun and exciting for young boys, seeing talent, creativity and intelligence as untapped potential in the students.

The book club held its first in-person session at a library in Woodlawn in early 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings are now virtual, but the enthusiasm has remained in an effort to build confidence and inspire a lifelong passion for reading.