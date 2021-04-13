Bomb squad removes live grenade found in West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a bomb squad has removed a live grenade found inside a bag on the city’s West Side.

A call was placed just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious package in the 5000 block of West Madison Street. Police said the grenade was inside a blue lunch bag.

The Chicago Police Department’s bomb squad was at the scene and streets in the area were closed. Around 11 a.m., officials removed the grenade and took it to a secure location to dispose of it.

No further information was provided.