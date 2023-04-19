CHICAGO — An east coast staple known for its fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea is coming to the Chicago area.

Bojangles has announced plans to open three stores in the Chicago area over as many years as part of the chain’s continued expansion throughout the Midwest.

“Our launch into Chicago is a tremendous step for Bojangles as we continue to expand across the country. We are beginning to build a powerful brand presence throughout the Midwest, where consumers have fallen in love with our products, and we’re confident this will hold true with new customers in Chicago,” said Patricia Halpin, Vice President of Growth at Bojangles, on Monday.

The fast-food chain already has an Illinois presence with restaurants in Marion, Mt. Vernon and Normal.

Chicago native Ron Harper of RMS Family Restaurants, LLC spearheaded the multi-unit franchise development deal.

“There’s certainly a desire for chicken concepts in Chicago, and we recognize that Bojangles offers an opportunity that truly stands out among its competitors. With unique offerings and an unmatched flavor profile, Southern-style hospitality, and an overall proven concept, we look forward to building upon the strong customer loyalty that Bojangles is known for,” Harper said.

The location of the three new stores has yet to be announced.