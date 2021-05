CHICAGO — A boil order is in effect after thousands of homes, businesses and schools temporarily lost water service Thursday morning on the city’s Far Southwest Side.

Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward Alderman, says a 110-year-old water pumping station in Roseland went offline. The disruption lasted about two hours.

Water services have been restored for some, but city officials are warning people they need to boil water before consumption.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.