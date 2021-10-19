Bodycam footage released of deadly CPD shooting of man following domestic call

CHICAGO — Bodycam footage was released Tuesday of a deadly shooting of a man wielding a knife by Chicago police last month.

COPA has been investigating the shooting since it happened on Sept. 19. The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue.

According to police, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance and encountered Turell Brown, 28.

Bodycam footage, released by COPA Tuesday, shows Brown waving a knife at police seconds before the shooting.

“Put it down dude, put that knife down, put it down,” an officer said before shots were fired.

As he approaches the officers, one fires his gun three times.

His girlfriend called police to report that Brown hit her.

“He hit me all through my face, punched me on my side, everything,” the woman told police when they arrived “He pulled a knife on me too. I want him out of my house and I’m pressing charges on him.”

CPR was performed at the scene, but Brown died from the shooting.

The officers involved were placed on administrative duty for 30 days, but have since returned to work.