CHICAGO — A body was recovered Saturday afternoon on the lakefront near Promontory Point.

Just before 1:15 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Lakeshore Drive. Members of CPD’s Marine Unit recovered the body of a male on the rocks of Promontory Point.

No age of the male was given. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.