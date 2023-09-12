CHICAGO — A body recovered from Lake Michigan over the weekend has been identified as missing boater Bryan Jackson.

Jackson’s body was found around 10:15 a.m. Saturday near Promontory Point on the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Witnesses said Jackson boarded a boat with a group of people around 3 a.m. last Tuesday. The 38-year-old went missing after jumping off the boat into Lake Michigan about a mile from 31st Street Harbor, and never resurfaced.

Jackson is a former college football player and one-time athletic trainer for the Chicago Bulls.

He is survived by two children.