CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan near the city’s Columbus Street Bridge in Chicago’s Loop, according to police.

Around 10:30 a.m., the victim was recovered from the water in the 300 block of N. Columbus Drive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death was given. An autopsy is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN for updates.