CHICAGO — Chicago police recovered the remains of a body after their marine unit responded to a call about a vehicle found in the Calumet River in the South Deering neighborhood Saturday evening.

Police said marine unit personnel responded to a call of a vehicle in the water around 5:36 p.m. in the 12500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, where they recovered the remains of a body from inside a submerged vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

