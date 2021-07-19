Body recovered from North Branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO – A body was found floating in the North Branch of the Chicago River Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was found unresponsive and has been pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 300 block of W Argyle Road. Police did not release the age or gender of the victim. No further information was made available.

Monday’s incident is the latest in a string of causalities at the popular city area waterway site.

Authorities said the body of an 18-year-old woman was discovered Sunday, July 11, in the North Branch of the Chicago River near Goose Island.

Five days earlier, a 60-year-old drowned on Tuesday, July 6, after falling off his canoe.