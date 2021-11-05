Body recovered from Chicago River identified as missing 23-year-old Lakeview man

CHICAGO — A body recovered from the Chicago River Friday has been identified as a 23-year-old man who went missing the evening of October 31, sources have told WGN.

Police said a body was recovered Friday evening near the 1000 block of South Wells Street. Sources told WGN the body was identified as Inaki Bascaran, a 23-year-old Lakeview man who had been missing since Halloween.

Bascaran had gone out Halloween night with friends to a bar in River North. Bascaran had called his roommate saying he was near a Walgreen’s and coming home to his apartment in Lakeview, but he never arrived.

Bascaran was last seen in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, approximately 2 miles from where the body was recovered. His friends told WGN earlier this week that they believe his phone died and he attempted to walk the five miles home.

The family of Inaki Bascaran has been notified of his death.