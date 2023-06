Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A body was pulled from the Chicago River in West Town Saturday morning, police said.

According to Chicago Police, the victim, an unidentified man, was recovered from the water near the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue near the Salt Shed around 9:45 a.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead don the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

There was no further information provided and WGN will update as new information surfaces.