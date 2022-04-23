CHICAGO — A body that was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning was identified as a missing pregnant woman from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said the body of Karina Pena Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue around 7:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to family, she was seven months pregnant.

Alanis was last seen on April 7 on the 4300 block of South Wood Street and was reported missing on April 9, according to Chicago police. She has been recently diagnosed with depression.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

An additional three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago last weekend.

Yuet Tsang, 80, of Chicago was pulled from Bubbly Creek in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street last Saturday. Less than an hour later, a woman of an unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River in the 100 block of North Riverside Street.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side last Sunday morning.

All four of the deaths are under investigation.