CHICAGO — A body pulled from Lake Michigan has been identified as a teenager who disappeared last week.

Patrick Tedeski, 15, fell into Lake Michigan as he tried to rescue a friend from the rough waters near Diversey Harbor on Aug. 3.

The conditions were so severe, fire department divers could not find him.

Tedeski’s body was recovered Aug. 7. The medical examiner identified him Tuesday.

Tedeski was a sophomore at DePaul College Prep.