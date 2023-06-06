CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are conducting an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a car on the South Side.

Police responded to the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the body in the driver’s seat of an abandoned vehicle.

Chicago police discovered a seemingly abandoned maroon Hyundai Sonata in an alleyway Tuesday morning with a deceased woman in the driver’s seat.

Residents who live nearby noticed the vehicle was parked there for the last several days.

The resident said its not uncommon there are vehicles abandoned in the lot behind her house and her daughter called police to report the vehicle late Monday Officers came out to investigate on Tuesday morning.

Police said detectives are conducting a death investigation at this time pending results of an autopsy.

No other information has been provided.

