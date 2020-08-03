Body of Niles sergeant, killed with 2 other officers in Texas accident, returns home Monday

NILES, Ill. — The body of Niles Police Sergeant Joseph Lazo will be flown back home to Chicago Monday.

Lazo, 39, was on a motorcycle trip in San Antonio, Texas last month with the “Thin Blue Line” motorcycle club, when an alleged drunk driver ran into them on July 18.

Lazo died of his injuries last week.

Retired Niles Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White were also killed, and were laid to rest last week.

100 motorcyclists are expected to lead Lazo’s body from O’Hare Airport to the Smith Corcoran Funeral Home in Edgebrook Monday morning.