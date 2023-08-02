NEW YORK CITY — A Chicago area man who went missing after a concert in Brooklyn last weekend was found dead in a New York creek Tuesday morning.

John Castic, 27 of Elk Grove, went missing after leaving the Brooklyn Mirage concert venue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Castic graduated from DePaul University and was working at Goldman Sachs in New York.

He is the second young man to be found dead in the Brooklyn creek near the popular music venue this summer.

The cause of Castic’s death is currently unknown.