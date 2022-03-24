CHICAGO — The body of a Chicago-area Marine who died of a stabbing outside a bar in Boston during St. Patrick’s weekend festivities has returned to a Southwest Side funeral home.

Daniel Martinez (Photo courtesy of family)

On a cold and rainy Chicago spring day, a crowd gathered Thursday for the arrival of Daniel Martinez. WGN-TV cameras rolled as Martinez’s mother, Apolonia, clinched the Stars and Stripes as she too awaited her son’s tragic homecoming.

Only months removed from the Marine Corps as a sergeant, the 23-year-old was visiting a friend in Boston when he was stabbed outside a popular bar.

Massachusetts prosecutors say Martinez was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day when he got into a verbal altercation with a bouncer upon being denied entry.

Authorities allege that video shows the bouncer following Martinez and then stabbing him only to return to the bar, clean his hands, turn his bloody shirt inside out, and then use the rear exit to flee.

Alvaro Omar Larrama, 38, is charged with Martinez’s death.

Martinez’s body was flown back home on Thursday, welcomed by a crowd outside the family-owned Martinez Funeral Home on 63rd Street in Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood.

Maxwell Stevens, a longtime confidante who described his friend as someone of high character and strong faith, was among those who attended Martinez’s homecoming.

“Dan was so charismatic. He was such a beautiful person inside and out,” Stevens said. “I know that he was just there for everybody who needed him. Always there for me as my best friend, even in the Marines when I wasn’t talking to him for months on end. Every time he’d text me, it was like nothing ever changed.”

Others in attendance for the homecoming were neighborhood resident Jim Curtin, who says he felt he owed it to Martinez and his family for his dedication as a Marine to our country.

“Did not know the young man serving our country but just wanted to be out here to bring him home, bring him back to the neighborhood,” Curtin said. “I hope this shows a little bit of unity, part of Chicago, part of the neighborhoods that even though we didn’t know him, you knew about him.”

Visitations will be held Friday, April. Funeral services will take place the following day.