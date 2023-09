CHICAGO — The body of a man was found on the shoreline near Promontory Point Saturday morning.

Police said an unidentified body was found around 10:15 a.m. near the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Area one detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

There is currently no other information provided.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information s recovered.