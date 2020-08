CHICAGO — A body has been recovered in Belmont Harbor after being washed ashore.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Friday and the body has been taken to Chicago Police Department Marine Unit headquarters.

Related Content Recovery efforts continue Tuesday for body of teen in Lake Michigan Video

There is no confirmation on the identity of the body yet.

The discovery comes after a teen went missing Monday, after going out for a swim with friends at Diversey Harbor in Lake Michigan.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.