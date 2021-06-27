Body found in North Branch Chicago River

CHICAGO — The body of a deceased man was found in the North Branch Chicago River in the city’s North Park neighborhood by a jogger Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a woman was running near the North Branch Chicago River in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. when she noticed something in the water. The woman believed there was a body in the water and alerted police.

An unknown male body was recovered from the water by the CPD Marine Unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.