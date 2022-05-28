CHICAGO — A body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette last week has been identified as missing UIC student Daniel Sotelo, who was connected to Natally Brookson, a UIC student who was found dead earlier this month, according to police.

Daniel Sotelo had last been seen near the 1700 block of S. Racine on April 29, according to a missing person flyer.

The Chicago Sun-Times and Block Club Chicago reported that Sotelo and Brookson were in a relationship and both attended UIC.

Chicago firefighters recovered Brookson’s body in the 5500 block of N. Sheridan on Monday, May 2.

The 26-year-old was reported missing one day before Brookson, who was last seen leaving work at Friedman Place, located in the 5500 block of N. Maplewood Ave, on April 30.