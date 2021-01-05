Body cam footage released after woman struck, injured by CPD squad car

CHICAGO – Body cam footage has been released after a woman was struck and injured by a CPD squad car in South Shore more than a year ago.

The incident happened back in Nov. 2019 near 71 St. and Jeffrey Avenue in South Shore.

Footage shows then-32-year-old Martina Standley, who is seemingly touching the spotlight on a police cruiser. The cruiser then jerks forward and Standley goes down.

The officer, who had been in the driving seat, parks the car, gets out and goes around to the side. You then can hear him say, “girl, ain’t nobody hit you like that.”

Seconds later, the officers realizes she’s really hurt and he calls for help.

Community activist William Calloway requested the body cam footage from the incident, but we’re told it took between 9 and 10 months before a judge stepped in and ordered the release.

Standley survived her injuries that night, but her attorney said her life has been forever changed and she is still going through rehab.

COPA is still investigating the incident and will publish a full report at a later date.