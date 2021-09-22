Board of Education unanimously approves Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO

CHICAGO — The Board of Education has signed off on the next CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

The vote was unanimous.

Pedro Martinez, a Benito Juarez High School graduate, was announced last Wednesday as Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick out of 25 candidates. Martinez will replace Janice Jackson, who recently stepped down in May.

Martinez, who grew up in Pilsen, was most recently the head of San Antonio Public Schools. His first official day on the job will be next Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“I know what’s possible for our children,” Martinez said at his introductory press conference. “I know that our children can reach their full podetial and all of us united, we can achieve that. We can make Chicago the best district in the country.”