CHICAGO — The Blue Man Group is bringing back their sensory-friendly performance to support individuals and families affected by autism in September.

A press release from the Chicago-based group said that the Briar Street Theatre will be transformed into a relaxing environment filled with bean bags, dim lights and quiet corners for anyone seeking a sensory break from the thrill of the show.

During the performance, sound levels will be reduced at select moments and noise reducing headphones will be available upon request.

Blue Man Group will be partnering with Sloomoo Institute, a multi-sensory experience that will host pre-show sensory play experiences with its signature slime and kinetic sand in the theater lobby.

All audience members will also be gifted a complimentary jar of slime to take home.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.blueman.com/chicago/sensory-friendly.