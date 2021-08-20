Blue Angels begin practice ahead of ‘reimagined’ Air and Water Show

CHICAGO – This weekend, the city is hosting a “reimagined” Air and Water Show as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The Blue Angels are doing their own solo program on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. on the lakefront.

Last year, the full Air and Water Show was canceled due to the pandemic. Although, the Blue Angels did a special flyover over the city to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines.

This year, the city doesn’t have the budget for big special events like the Air and Water and the Taste of Chicago, citing lack of tourism.

“It’s so special, no air show in the world has this skyline behind us. Bring your family and have a good time,” announcer Herb Hunter said.

In previous years, thousands of people came to watch the show from the lakefront.

The city said this year’s one hour only show will be the easiest to see between Oak Street and Fullerton.

The show, which has been happening since 1959, is free.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

They are practicing Friday until 2 p.m.