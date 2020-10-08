Bloomingdale robbery, police chase ends in Hyde Park Thursday morning

CHICAGO – A robbery and police chase Thursday morning that started in Bloomingdale ended with a crash in Hyde Park.

Police said three people robbed a T-Mobile store Thursday and took off on I-290. Both Illinois State Police and Chicago police joined in.

It ended as Samantha Fenno was teaching an online University of Chicago class, when a red Porsche crashed outside her building.

“There was this ruckus in the street and I thought this was very distracting,” she said.

Neighbors said the police helicopter was the first sign of trouble of their block.

“The letters on the helicopter were legible, so very, very slow and it kept circling and circling and circling right around my building,” Sasha Austin said.

Austin said the suspects tried to hide from police by running through her backhard. But more than a dozen officers closed in on them.

Austin asked her family to get away from the windows because she didn’t know what would happen next.

“I kind of felt protective, I felt like I was keeping my family safe by telling them to do that. It was kind of scary,” Austin said.

Bloomingdale police said the suspects, the SUV and the evidence will all be taken back to DuPage County.

Bloomingdale police and Illinois State Police said they did not pursue the SUV. When WGN asked Chicago police if they pursued the SUV, we were referred back to Bloomingdale police because it’s their case.