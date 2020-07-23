BLM file lawsuit against Chicago police, FOP and fed government

CHICAGO — Black Lives Matter is filing a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department, Fraternal Order of Police and the federal government.

Nearly 100 people gathered together in Federal Plaza Thursday to make that announcement. The lawsuit comes after a violent protest over the weekend.

On Friday, what began as a peaceful protest near the statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park, turned violent when riots broke out.

Several protesters and police officers were injured, prompting local activists to condemn the officers’ tactics.

Black Lives Matter Chicago says members were assaulted, gassed and arrested for exercising their right to freedom of assembly. The group has filed a lawsuit that would direct CPD to cease use of force, which is in violation of the consent decree.

They’re also suing the Fraternal Order of Police and it’s president for attempting to suppress first amendment rights by requesting federal forces intervene in Chicago. They say the last thing the city needs is more police.

Black Lives Matter Chicago is also pushing city leaders to defund the police. They want that money to go to other resources such as schools and education, along with mental health institutions and treatments to help reduce the violence. They say more police presence is not the answer.