CHICAGO — Bleeding control kits are now available at more than 20 wall stations at Wrigley Field, including a tourniquet, gauze and trauma shears to cut through clothing.

“Bleeding is the number one cause of death after injury, you can decrease the blood loss ..get to the hospital better situation,” Dr. David Shapiro from the American College of Surgeons said.

Doctors with the American College of Surgeons say knowing how to stop the bleed is just as important as knowing CPR.

The ACS offers a free hour-long course and has trained millions of people around the world …on how to respond to bleeding emergencies in those critical moments before first responders arrive.

OEMC officials say a security guard used the kits to render aid after two boys were injured in a shooting outside a library in West Garfield Park.

Chicago has the kits available at more than 300 locations. City officials say Wrigley Field is the first major league ballpark to have them installed throughout the park

“You never know when that emergency can occur, cultivate community preparedness to make sure we take care of each other,” Kaila Lariviere, OEMC manager said.

Ball Park staff are also trained on how to stop the bleed. Friday night police officers and firefighters will be honored for first responders’ night during the cubs Mets game at Wrigley field.