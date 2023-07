CHICAGO — Blaze is offering free pizza for kids every Tuesday in the month of August.

The company is offering kids one free 11-inch cheese pizza, known as their “Simple Pie,” with the purchase of any full-priced pizza.

Kids also can collect a Blaze Pizza limited edition sticker while supplies last.

There are locations in Tinley Park, Niles, Evanston, Berwyn, Woodfield Mall in addition to four stores in Chicago.