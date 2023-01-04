CHICAGO — Multiple boats caught fire at a Chicago-area marina on Wednesday, prompting a multi-hour response from local agencies in a blaze that was deemed accidental.

Chicago fire said in a tweet that Dolton crews first responded to the 800 block of E. 138th Street. Firefighters informed Chicago fire that the blaze was in the city’s jurisdiction, at which point CFD responded.

Dolton crews stayed on scene and helped extinguish the blaze with an aerial unit.

Further investigation revealed that the open flame ignition of bedding from the careless discarding of smoking materials likely caused the fire at the boat storage area.

No injuries were reported.