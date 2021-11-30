Black People Eats founder raising funds to gift Chicago nonprofit making a difference

CHICAGO — ‘Tis the season for giving, a message Jeremy Joyce says he isn’t taking lightly.

As so many organizations work to help others struggle amidst the holidays, Joyce is using his platform to help.

“I will continue to be a blessing for nonprofits. That’s in the Chicago community,” he said. “It’s important to give back. They’re doing the daily leg work. And a lot of people don’t see that, but they’re leaving imprints in the ground.”

Joyce is the creator of Black People Eats, LLC a company he says connects people to Black-owned food and beverage companies throughout the nation and beyond.

He’s using his platform to help communities in need with his fourth annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser through GoFundMe.

The goal: raise thousands of dollars and surprise an organization that is making a difference in an impoverished community.

Last year, Feed, Clothe, Help the Needy (FCHN) received the surprise money.

“That was such a big, big help to us,” said Shelia Price. “With that money, we were able to get a heating system and we still had money to pass out food and clothing to people. So that was everything.”

Joyce said being able to help his community is an amazing feeling.

“Both my mom and dad brought me here when I was a kid to really be a servant to the community and to really know what it means to give back,” Joyce said. “To give back is amazing.”

Every dollar given will enter donators in a raffle to win a dinner for two from two Black-owned restaurants in the community. He adds that he is still compiling the list.

As far as the recipients, Joyce said he couldn’t reveal which organization would receive the funding. His reason: he doesn’t want to ruin the surprise.

But Joyce says he will announce it when the fundraiser stops on Dec. 12. But until then, he needs the public’s help reaching the goal.

“We are going to set up a day where we really give them a check because we been paying close attention to what they been doing,” Joyce said. “Our goal is $3,000. So we can really be a blessing to them.”