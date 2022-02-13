Black media criticizes exclusion from NFL, Chicago Bears coverage

CHICAGO — With all eyes on the NFL for Super Bowl Sunday, a group in Chicago is demanding the league does more to address equity in Black-owned businesses and news outlets.

In a virtual meeting, State Representative LaShawn Ford joined Pastor Anthony Williams and representatives from Black-owned media pushing the NFL and the Chicago Bears to make changes.

“The needle has not moved as it relates to Black companies, Black businesses doing businesses with the NFL,” Willaims said. “We spend our dollars with the NFL. We support the NFL.”

Dorothy Leavell, publisher with the Chicago Crusader, says Black-owned press outlets have been fighting for access to cover Bears games.

“It is horrendous in 2022 that we can’t even get a seat to be in the press box,” Leavell said.

Carl West is the founder and managing editor of TRUTH B TOLD News Service.

“There’s definitely no reason why our media outlets should not be getting business, one, from major professional sports franchises as well as Mrs. Leavell mentioned, we barely get an opportunity to cover these professional sporting events,” West said. “That is astounding to me that we don’t even get invited or when we submit our credentials, we get rejected sometimes, or we don’t hear back from that at all.”

In 2018, the NFL launched an ‘Inspire Change‘ social justice campaign. But as allegations of discriminatory hiring practices continue, N’Digo publisher Hermene Hartman says the league needs to do much more than charitable donations.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“You cannot say ‘we’re going to donate to civil rights or social service association and let that compensate and let that compensate for your participation in the Black community,” Hartman said. “It does not equate.”

Added Rep. Ford: “The Bears could lead the charge and show the rest of the NFL how to engage in local Black businesses and Chicago. They can be an example for the other 32 teams.