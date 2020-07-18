Black Lives Matter painted along South Shore boulevard

CHICAGO — On the city’s South Side, public art has hit the streets.

On Saturday, artist Quentin Crockett’s vision was being painted along the prominent stretch of Jeffrey Boulevard near 70th Street. The phrase Black Lives Matter was being painted in the colors of the Chicago flag. It’s taking hundreds of volunteers and 10 gallons of paint.

“ You know, we got the manpower out here,” Crockett said. “It’s a hot day but we’re fighting through the weather but it’s still beautiful.”

The project, a first for the city, was organized by community activist and former aldermanic candidate William Calloway.

“South Shore is rich and culture and art,” Calloway said. “It’s one of the best neighborhoods in the City of Chicago. Jeffery Boulevard has thousands of commuters a day, so we thought what better place than to put the firs Black Lives Matter mural for the City of Chicago? Right here in South Shore.”

A call for black lives to matter, in a neighborhood all too often getting headlines for violence. As the summer sun shines down, perhaps also, is a spark for even more community change.

For those passing by, like neighborhood resident Lando Monroe, this very public work of public art is a testament to why he’s set down roots here.

“I moved to south shore when I got out of the Navy almost four years ago and I fell in love with the area,” he said. “And this just solidifies my love. I’m probably going to live here for the rest of my life.”