CHICAGO (AP) — A group of current and former employees at a Chicago utility have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the company discriminated against them because they’re Black.

The 11 plaintiffs filed the action Tuesday against Peoples Gas, WGN-TV confirmed on Wednesday.

They allege that Black workers were sexualized by non-Black workers, faced racial slurs and were forced to work in high-crime neighborhoods without security.

The utility issued a statement Wednesday denying the allegations and insisting it provides equal opportunities for workers.

We adamantly deny the allegations made by these individuals, including the extreme and false claims of racial bias, and will vigorously defend the suit. We provide a workplace with equal opportunities for all employees, including a long-standing unionized field workforce. The safety of our team members and the public is always our top priority. For more than 100 years, Peoples Gas, as a regulated utility, has provided reliable gas service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to all customers throughout the City of Chicago. To support the safety of our employees and operations, we utilize private security, Chicago law enforcement and other security protocols when deemed appropriate. We very much appreciate and support the efforts of the Chicago Police Department and others to reduce crime on the streets of Chicago. Such crime is outside the control of our company. Peoples Gas