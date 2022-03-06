Black Balloon Day remembers lives lost to addiction

March 6 is International Black Balloon Day, a day to remember the lives lost to drugs and alcohol in the past year.

Dwayne Duke has been sober for nearly a decade. Yet it doesn’t stop his thinking of friends who did not survive.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Duke said.

Sunday’s event took place at Gateway Foundation, a non-profit program that treats about 9,000 people in Chicago alone each year.

The pandemic has made the situation worse, however.

Illinois’ Department of Public Health reports nearly 3,600 Illinoisans died from overdoses in 2020, about a 33% increase from the previous year.

Black Balloon Day aims to deflate the stigma of addiction and why many don’t seek help.

“We want people to know that it is OK. It is not your fault,” Gateway Foundation Executive Director Dr. Ciuinal Lewis said.

While the black balloons represent lives lost, purple is for those in recovery, including Duke.

“To me, it’s still unbelievable,” he said. “I spent the majority of my adult life drinking and drugging. So I do have to pinch myself and say, ‘Dwayne, you’re sober.'”