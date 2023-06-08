CHICAGO — Family and friends on Wednesday celebrated the life of fallen Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston on what would have been her 25th birthday.

A balloon release was held on Chicago’s Southeast Side in Calumet Heights. Joining Chicago police in the remembrance of fallen officer Preston was her mother, Dionne Moon, who spoke about her daughter’s passing.

“I went back (and read) all my posts that I had sent her on her birthday and I was just so full because I had always told her that I was so proud of everything that she did and that gave me some peace today,” Moon said.

Preston’s family announced a new foundation to keep her memory alive called “Peace for Preston,” which focuses on helping families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence. Loved ones hope to raise money to provide programs for Chicago’s youth at a community center in Preston’s honor.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $27,000 of its $150,000 goal.

Preston’s life was cut short just steps from her home at 81st and Blackstone in Avalon Park on May 6 amid a robbery attempt. Four males have been charged in connection with her murder.