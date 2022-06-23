CHICAGO — The state’s richest person is moving his hedge fund Citadel to Miami.

Ken Griffin, who is worth around $25 billion, announced Thursday that both the hedge fund and market making business, Citadel Securities are moving, according to Billboard.

The moves are expected to take multiple years as Griffin plans to set up Miami as the firm’s global headquarters. Developer Sterling Bay confirmed to WGN News that they are leading the development of the new office.

Griffin, 53, a GOP donor, has pumped several million into Richard Irvin’s gubernatorial campaign.

He has been a prominent philanthropist around Chicago.

In the past few years, Griffin has made multiple threats about pulling Citadel out of Chicago due to crime.

Citadel is located in the 130 block of South Dearborn.