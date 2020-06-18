Billionaire Ken Griffin donates $4.75M to repair Chicago’s Lakefront Trail

CHICAGO — Local billionaire Ken Griffin is making a generous donation to help repair Chicago’s iconic Lakefront Trail.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the $4.75 million donation from the Citadel CEO at a lakefront news conference Thursday morning.

Griffin was not at the news conference but released the following statement:

“Chicago’s lakefront is one of the city’s most beloved and iconic features. I am proud to make this investment in the restoration and preservation of the lakefront trail, knowing that we all look forward to enjoying the lakefront this summer.” -Ken Griffin, Citadel CEO and philanthropist

The lakefront trail sustained significant damage over winter as a result of rising lake levels and severe storms. The money will go toward immediate repairs as well as fortification measures to protect the lakefront from future storms.

Back in 2016, Griffin donated $12 million to help complete the lakefront trail project, which provided separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians along the 18-mile pathway – from the Edgewater community to the South Shore community.

Chicago’s lakefront trail will reopen Monday following a two-month closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The trail will only be allowed for commuting and exercising from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.