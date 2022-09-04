CHICAGO — One morning a year, cyclists rule DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The Chicagoland Bicycle Federation started “Bike the Drive” 20 years ago, an event where DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down for cyclists, who can bike up to the entire 30-mile loop from Bryn Mawr to 57th Street.

The event promotes cycling while raising funds for the Active Transportation Alliance, a group that works to make cycling, walking and public transit safe and fun for the public.

At least 16,000 cyclists showed up Sunday for the event, which is a number down from pre-pandemic days, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an annual event for local families.

“We just love it,” said Dawn Scheuerman. “The community, it’s just so great to go on it and you know, t’s the perfect holiday to do it.”